Morning commute proves treacherous for Oklahoma drivers

OKLAHOMA CITY - Freezing drizzle and mist led to a terrible commute for drivers for their mid-week morning commute.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m., they responded to 125 non-injury crashes and 10 with injury.

Sadly, in Blaine County, a semi driver died after losing control, jackknifing and rolling their truck into a ditch, striking a pole.

The 4Warn Storm teams says the surprising thing is we didn't have much ice.

The roads just looked wet and icy patches caught people off-guard.

More than one dozen cars were left piled on the ramp from the Broadway Extension to I-44 westbound.

At least one stretcher was brought to the scene of that crash and it took crews several hours to clear the scene.

Over on Western near Southwest 15th, first responders found themselves in quite the mess.

An ambulance became trapped underneath a down power line.

Our photographer who was on the scene says an SUV hit a power pole before the lines came down.

In surveillance video sent to us from a viewer you can see a car run a stop sign near Southeast 23rd in Oklahoma Avenue.

That car hit another vehicle, but thankfully no one was hurt.

At around 8:30 a.m., on Mustang Road near Southwest 54th, a car hit a patch of ice, ran off the road, hit a fire hydrant and left water gushing everywhere amid the icy temperatures.

Our storm tracker said he saw 6 wrecks on his way to that scene.

