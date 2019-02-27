× Nuggets Beat Thunder Again

The Denver Nuggets built an 18-point lead on the Oklahoma City Thunder, lost it, then closed the game on a 24-12 run to beat the Thunder for the third time in three games this season, beating OKC 121-112 on Tuesday night at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

The Nuggets led by 18 late in the third quarter at 91-73 when the Thunder went on a 27-6 run, capping it with a Russell Westbrook three-pointer to give OKC a 100-97 lead.

Denver responded with a Jamal Murray three-pointer and never trailed again, outscoring the Thunder 24-12 the rest of the game.

Nikola Jokic had 36 points to lead the Nuggets, while Will Barton added 23 and Murray 20.

Paul George led the Thunder with 25 points, but was just 7-for-24 from the field, and 3-of-14 from three-point range.

Westbrook had 22 points, 14 rebounds and 9 assists.

Jerami Grant added 21 points and Steven Adams 15, while Dennis Schroder had 11 off the bench.

The Thunder dropped to 38-22 on the season, and fall behind four games behind the Nuggets for second place in the Western Conference.

OKC returns home to host Philadelphia on Thursday night at 7:00 pm.