ODOT: What drivers should do during winter weather

OKLAHOMA – An overnight drizzle and mist moved across the state overnight into Wednesday causing roads to become slick.

During snowy and icy conditions, drivers are asked to:

Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

Be aware of “black ice,” which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.

Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.

