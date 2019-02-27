ODOT: What drivers should do during winter weather

Winter Weather Advisories and Warnings
OKLAHOMA – An overnight drizzle and mist moved across the state overnight into Wednesday causing roads to become slick.

During snowy and icy conditions, drivers are asked to:

  •  Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.
  • Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.
  • Be aware of “black ice,” which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.
  • Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.

