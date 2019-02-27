Oklahoma City police seize dozens of pounds of meth, fentanyl

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City say they were able to seize one of the largest amounts of fentanyl in Oklahoma during a traffic stop.

On Feb. 4, Oklahoma City officers stopped a truck hauling several cars following a traffic violation along I-40.

As the officers were speaking with the driver, one of the cars on the car hauler caught their attention.

After looking over the car’s documents, they became suspicious about the actual reason the car was being transported across the country.

Investigators were allowed to search the car, and they discovered two large compartments concealed inside the vehicle.

In all, authorities seized 43 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, five pounds of brown heroin and 19 pounds of fentanyl.

Officials say this was the second largest seizure of fentanyl in Oklahoma to date.

Authorities say the driver was not arrested because investigators have reason to believe that he did not know the car was containing narcotics.