THACKERVILLE, Okla. – An Oklahoma couple has been arrested in connection to a child sexual abuse and neglect case.

According to KTEN, five children were taken out of school and placed in protective custody after one of them notified Thackerville school officials of the alleged sexual abuse.

Police were called and officials say Chester and Cynthia Voyles were arrested and refused to take part in any interviews.

Authorities have filed a child abuse and neglect charge against Cynthia, 31; Chester, 48, faces multiple charges of rape, sodomy and lewd molestation.

On Tuesday, the Voyles were in court. They were both denied bail.