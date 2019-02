× Oklahoma town out in competition for downtown makeover

DURANT, Okla. – An Oklahoma town that was in the running for a downtown makeover from a streaming reality show has lost.

Durant was named one of the finalists in the show “Small Business Revolution” earlier this month.

According to the show’s website, “each season, America chooses the town, we choose the small businesses, and Deluxe and a host of celebrity experts give them the makeover of a lifetime – all on our quest to put Main Street back on the map.” The program is streamed on Hulu.

Durant was one of six finalists in the competition for Season 4 of “Small Business Revolution – Main Street.”

A $500,000 grant would have gone towards the makeover if they had won. However, the winner of Season 4 is Searcy, Arkansas.

Camas, WA

Cañon City, CO

Corsicana, TX

Washington, NC

The other finalists were: