Permitless carry bill passes Senate, heads to governor’s desk

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill allowing permitless carry in Oklahoma has passed the Oklahoma Senate and now heads to the governor’s desk.

House Bill 2597 allows for anyone age 21 or over to carry a firearm without a permit. The age requirement for veterans, active duty and reserve military personnel is 18 or over.

Presented by Senate majority floor leader Kim David, R-Porter, the measure passed the Senate floor on Wednesday by a vote of 40 to 6 after passing the Senate appropriations committee last Wednesday.

Supporters of the bill have stressed, while the bill doesn’t require training, it does not stop anyone from seeking it.

“It’s come down to the point now where it’s just costing Oklahomans a lot of money to be able to carry a permit,” David told News 4 in a past interview. “With so many states going to Constitutional carry or permitless, they can carry in our state without paying that fee. So, it’s almost like we’ve been penalizing our citizens to be able to carry a weapon.”

For weeks, opponents of the bill have rallied at the capitol asking lawmakers to vote no.

On Monday, religious leaders prayed outside of Governor Kevin Stitt’s office, while members of the group ‘Moms Demand Action’ rallied Tuesday for the same reasons.

“We’re not trying to take your guns away. We’re not against gun owners or owning a gun, but we believe that there are policies that work,” said Debbie Weir, director of the national ‘Moms Demand Action’ chapter, at the rally.

The fate of the bill is now in the hands of Stitt.