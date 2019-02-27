LIVE: Traffic conditions across the state
Winter Weather Closings and delays

Russell Westbrook turns kid’s push into teaching moment

Posted 4:35 pm, February 27, 2019, by

DENVER, Colo – An Oklahoma City Thunder star called a foul on a fan during Tuesday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

As Russell Westbrook got close to the first row of seats, a young boy reached out and gave Westbook a little push.

Westbrook then dropped the ball and leaned in for a little chat. He then gave the boy a handshake before returning to the court.

After the game, Westbrook told reporters that he told the boy’s father, “Be careful. You can’t have your son just hitting random people.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.