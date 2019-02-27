Russell Westbrook turns kid’s push into teaching moment

DENVER, Colo – An Oklahoma City Thunder star called a foul on a fan during Tuesday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

As Russell Westbrook got close to the first row of seats, a young boy reached out and gave Westbook a little push.

Westbrook then dropped the ball and leaned in for a little chat. He then gave the boy a handshake before returning to the court.

After the game, Westbrook told reporters that he told the boy’s father, “Be careful. You can’t have your son just hitting random people.”