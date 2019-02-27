× Senators Lankford, Hassan introduce the Prevent Government Shutdowns Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senators James Lankford (R-OK) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) introduced the Prevent Government Shutdowns Act, a bipartisan Senate proposal to address the threat of government shutdowns, today.

The bill says if all appropriations bills are not passed by both houses and signed by the President by October 1, no official travel will be allowed for Office of Management and Budget (OMB) leadership or staff, Cabinet members, or Senators and Representatives along with their committee and personal staffs (except for official travel within the DC metro area).

“Oklahomans and people around the country have asked for a solution to end government shutdowns that puts the punishment for failing to appropriate funds on the House, Senate, and White House, not our federal families,” said Lankford. “Americans have suggested that simply cutting Member pay would help prevent or quickly end shutdowns. I believe the real way to punish Washington dysfunction is to prevent Congress, the White House, and relevant staff from leaving until the job is done. Preventing travel and holding mandatory roll call votes ensure the negotiators remain at the table until the job is done, while the automatic funding mechanism ensures federal employees are paid and prevents the waste of tax dollars that comes from shutting down and re-opening the government. This is a common-sense, bipartisan bill, and I look forward to its full consideration in the Senate.”

“It is the height of irresponsibility that government shutdowns are becoming a frequent occurrence, and we need to come together across party lines to end this madness,” Hassan said. “Our bipartisan bill would prevent future shutdowns by providing automatic funding to keep the government’s doors from closing and forcing members of Congress to do their jobs and remain in Washington until a funding agreement is reached. Ending shutdowns is common-sense, and I’m glad to be working with Senator Lankford on this important issue.”

Bill Highlights

During a period of shutdown, there will be: