Several schools closed due to inclement weather

Posted 6:30 am, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 07:06AM, February 27, 2019

OKLAHOMA – Schools across the state are closing due to winter weather conditions.

  • Blackwell Public Schools
  • Calumet Schools
  • Chisholm Public Schools
  • Crescent Public Schools
  • Elk City Public Schools
  • El Reno Public Schools
  • Enid Public Schools
  • Fairview Public Schools
  • Geary Public Schools
  • Hinton Public Schools
  • Kingfisher Public Schools
  • Lomega Public Schools
  • Minco Public Schools
  • Okarche Public Schools
  • Okeene Public Schools
  • Piedmont Public Schools
  • Ponca City Public Schools
  • SWOSU in Weatherford opening at noon
  • Union City Schools
  • Watonga Public Schools
  • Waukomis Public Schools
  • Weatherford Public Schools
  • Western Heights Public Schools

