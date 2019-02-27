Several schools closed due to inclement weather
OKLAHOMA – Schools across the state are closing due to winter weather conditions.
- Blackwell Public Schools
- Calumet Schools
- Chisholm Public Schools
- Crescent Public Schools
- Elk City Public Schools
- El Reno Public Schools
- Enid Public Schools
- Fairview Public Schools
- Geary Public Schools
- Hinton Public Schools
- Kingfisher Public Schools
- Lomega Public Schools
- Minco Public Schools
- Okarche Public Schools
- Okeene Public Schools
- Piedmont Public Schools
- Ponca City Public Schools
- SWOSU in Weatherford opening at noon
- Union City Schools
- Watonga Public Schools
- Waukomis Public Schools
- Weatherford Public Schools
- Western Heights Public Schools
For a full list of closings, click here.