Shots fired in NW Oklahoma City after metro highway police chase

OKLAHOMA CITY-- A Wednesday afternoon police chase through NW Oklahoma City resulted in shots fired and the arrest of a 24-year-old man.

Police said it started around 12:30 p.m. when officers began chasing the driver of a silver car.

“Officers were trying to find a suspect that was wanted on a homicide warrant. They’d been given information that he was in a silver Malibu vehicle and he was in the area of I-35, 23rd and I-35,” Oklahoma City Police Department Capt. Bo Matthews said.

When they tried to pull the car over, the driver refused to stop, traveling speeds up to 110 miles per hour on I-40. Police said the chase went on for about 5 minutes. The driver eventually stopped at an apartment complex near NW 10th and Glade.

“When the suspect jumped out of the vehicle, he had a gun in his hand. He was running away from the officer. Officer told him to drop the gun,” Matthews said.

Police said officer fired one shot, not hitting the suspect. The suspect was then arrested.

Matthews said the 24-year-old man they arrested is not the homicide suspect they were originally searching for.

“We do know that the suspect is a convicted felon and obviously not supposed to have a gun in his possession,” Matthews said.

The suspect arrested has been booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.