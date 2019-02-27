Slick spots wreak havoc for drivers during morning commute

Winter Weather Advisories and Warnings
Posted 7:55 am, February 27, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – Freezing drizzle and a light mist fell across the state Wednesday morning, creating slick spots on the roadways for drivers on their commute.

A large pile-up was reported on the I-44 WB on-ramp at Broadway Extension.

Several vehicles were involved in a wreck near I-44 and Broadway.

I-44 WB on ramp and Broadway. Credit: Darren Scheller

It is unknown if anyone is injured at this time.

And, the icy roads caused an accident involving multiple vehicles Wednesday morning north of Guthrie.

It happened at around 3 a.m. along I-35 near the Cimarron Bridge.

Icy roads caused an accident near Guthrie.

Officials told News 4 a pick-up with a U-Haul lost control on the icy roads and spun out. That’s when two trucks and a semi collided, causing the semi to hit the U-Haul head-on.

There were no injuries.

A truck also slid off the road near I-40 and Highway 81 near El Reno Wednesday morning.

A rollover wreck was reported near El Reno.

Officials say the truck went down an embankment and rolled over.

Authorities say no one was seriously injured, and the driver was treated and released at the scene.

