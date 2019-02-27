Stillwater welcome sign stolen, city officials say

STILLWATER, Okla. – Officials in Stillwater are asking residents to be on the lookout for the city’s welcome sign after it was allegedly stolen.

City officials say the “Thank You for Visiting Stillwater” sign at the corner of 6th Avenue/State Highway 51 and Western was allegedly stolen over the weekend.

They say alleged vandals also damaged another welcome sign, the irrigation and lighting at the spot.

According to city officials, the sign, location and landscaping were donations to the community.

If you know where the sign is, or who vandalized the corner, you can call the anonymous tip line at (405)742-8327.