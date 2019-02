OKLAHOMA CITY – A traffic stop in Oklahoma City led to the second largest seizure of fentanyl in the state to date, police say.

On February 4, police stopped a truck hauling several cars for a traffic violation in the 2500 block of West I-40.

According to police, one of the cars on the trailer “caught the attention of the officer making the stop.”

“The documents associated with the car were examined,” Oklahoma City police said on Facebook. “The documents led the officer to become suspicious of the actual reason the vehicle was being transported across the country.”

Police say the driver granted the officer permission to search the car.

During the search, police found two large aftermarket compartments concealed inside the vehicle.

More than 100 pounds of drugs were seized, including:

67 total pounds of narcotics

43 pounds of crystal meth

5 pounds of brown heroin

19 pounds of fentanyl (the fentanyl also contained Xylazine – a sedative used by veterinarians to subdue large animals)

Oklahoma City police say this was the second largest seizure of fentanyl in the state to date.