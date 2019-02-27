Winter Weather Advisories and Warnings
Two-semi wreck in McIntosh County leaves one person dead

Posted 8:18 am, February 27, 2019

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. – One person was killed in a two-semi wreck in McIntosh County, officials say.

It happened Tuesday, just after 12:15 p.m., on Old Business US69 and County Road 1090 near Checotah.

According to a trooper’s report, 53-year-old Jim Reynolds was driving a semi on the county road when he turned to go north on Old Business US69 and “failed to stop at the stop sign.” It was at this time Reynolds hit another semi.

Reynolds was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other semi, and a passenger, were not injured.

The report states the cause of the collision was due to “failure to yield at stop sign.”

