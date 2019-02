× USGS records 3.2 earthquake in northern Oklahoma

WAKITA, Okla. – Residents in one Oklahoma community may have felt a little bit of shaking on Wednesday morning.

Just after 7 a.m., officials with the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 3.2 magnitude earthquake near the town of Wakita.

The epicenter of the earthquake was about 33 miles north of Enid, Oklahoma; about 100 miles north/northwest of Oklahoma City.

News 4 has not heard of any reports of damage.