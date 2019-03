× 3.1 Magnitude earthquake NW of Edmond

OKLAHOMA CO., Okla. – The U.S. Geological Survey says a 3.1 magnitude earthquake occurred northwest of Edmond around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

The epicenter was approximately 7.5 miles from Edmond.

Many Edmond residents felt the shake up this evening, but there are no reports of damage at this time.