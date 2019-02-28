4 our vets: ‘Shattering the Glass Ceiling’ working to help female veterans

STILLWATER, Okla. – An Oklahoma agency is working to make sure that female veterans aren’t forgotten or overlooked.

The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting “Shattering the Glass Ceiling” on March 9 at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.

‘Shattering the Glass Ceiling’ will feature two guest speakers who will share their own perspectives about their experiences in the military and their life.

While at the event, female veterans can attend sessions to learn about programs and benefits that are available to them.

If you would like to attend, you must register by 5 p.m. on Feb. 28 by emailing militaryveterans@okstate.edu.