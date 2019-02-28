76ers End Losing Streak to Thunder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Philadelphia 76ers ended a 19-game losing streak to the Oklahoma City Thunder, going on a clinching 10-0 run late in the game and getting a game high 32 points from Tobias Harris to win 108-104 on Thursday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder played without Paul George, who was out with a sore shoulder, while the Sixers were missing Joel Embiid, who was out with a sore knee.

The Thunder trailed most of the game, falling behind by as many as 16 points, before rallying in the fourth quarter to tie it at 93 on a layup by Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook had a triple double with 23 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists, but was just 8-of-24 from the field and 1-for-9 from three-point range.

The Sixers responded with a 10-0 run, with Harris scoring eight of the points, including hitting two three-pointers.

He finished with 32 points and had five three's.

The Thunder had four other players besides Westbrook who scored in double figures, with Jerami Grant scoring 23 points.

Markieff Morris started in place of George and had 17 points and made a three-pointer.

Dennis Schroder added 14 points but was just 4-for-15 from the field and Steven Adams had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

The Thunder were just 8-for-27 from three-point range.

The win was Philadelphia's first over the Thunder since beating OKC on November 15, 2008 in Philadelphia.

It ended a 19-game losing streak to the Thunder and 9-game losing streak in OKC.

OKC lost their third straight game to fall to 38-23, and are now tied with Portland for third place in the Western Conference, 4 and a half games behind Denver and Golden State, who are now in a virtual tie for first place.

The Thunder next play at San Antonio Saturday night at 7:30 pm.