Affidavit: Oklahoma youth baseball board member spent funds on vacations, bars

DURANT, Okla. – We’re learning more information about embezzlement allegations involving a board member for a kids baseball league.

In January, Durant police say the Durant OK Kids Baseball League discovered that thousands of dollars was missing from its account. Authorities say the league realized that the commissioner of the board, Justin Alberda, had allegedly embezzled over $14,000 between May and December.

Before Alberda was arrested, the organization launched a petition to remove Alberda from his position on the board.

“The members of the Durant OK Kids Baseball League can no longer tolerate this kind of supposed leadership,” the petition said. “Justin Alberda continues to degrade the integrity of this league as a whole. We need a leader who is honest, fair, and upholds the rules.”

Investigators told KTEN that Alberda used the money to go on vacations to Branson and Las Vegas. Other funds were spent at restaurants and bars.

“There were various places that had no affiliation or benefit to the kids’ league at all,” Detective Drew Hale told KTEN.

Police interviewed Alberda, who reportedly admitted to embezzling the money with intentions of paying it back over time.