Authorities investigate threat made at Lexington school

LEXINGTON, Okla. – Authorities in Cleveland County are investigating after a threat was made at a junior high school.

According to the Purcell Register, several law enforcement agencies inspected Lexington Junior High late Thursday morning after an undisclosed threat was made.

The school was placed on lockdown and students were evacuated to a nearby gymnasium.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say the incident is still under investigation.