Bill aims to regulate use of data from license plate readers

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma lawmakers are considering legislation that would regulate how some license plate information is retained and distributed.

The proposal aims to establish guidelines for the automated license plate readers that capture photos of vehicles entering the state.

The bill requires that individual data collected by the Corporation Commission be exempt from the Open Records Act, which grants citizens unrestricted access to public records. Other agencies would be allowed to use the information for law enforcement and regulatory activities.

The measure would allow the collected data to be published and released, but it would not authorize revealing the activities or identifying specific vehicles or carriers.

The Oklahoman reports the House Transportation Committee passed the proposal Wednesday. Rep. Roger Ford’s sponsored bill can now be heard on the House floor.