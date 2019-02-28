Winter Weather Closings and delays

Bills would allow sale of dogs at Oklahoma pet stores

OKLAHOMA CITY – Some animal shelters across the state are concerned about a pair of bills regarding pet stores in Oklahoma.

House Bill 2149 and Senate Bill 950 would create ‘The Pet Licensing Act,’ which would allow pet stores to sell dogs.

Under the proposed measure, pet stores could sell dogs that was obtained from an animal rescue, an animal shelter, a dog wholesaler or a qualified breeder.

It would also prohibit pet stores from selling puppies younger than 8-weeks-old, without a certificate of veterinarian inspection, or a dog without a microchip.

Currently, pet stores can only offer dog adoptions through local agencies.

However, many animal rescue organizations are concerned that the bills would simply add to the state’s pet overpopulation crisis.

