Family of Wisconsin 7-year-old with inoperable brain tumor asking for photos of dogs to “brighten her spirits”

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Is your phone full of photos of your fur babies? The family of a 7-year-old girl in Wisconsin, who has an inoperable brain tumor, wants you to send them!

The Wisconsin Humane Society posted on Facebook that Emma, from Hartland, Wisconsin, was recently diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

The nonprofit says Emma is an avid animal lover, so her family is collecting dog photos to brighten her spirits during treatment.

“Do you have any pup pics to share??” reads the Facebook post. “To avoid inundating her email inbox, we ask that you please post your photos in the comments below, then we’ll send Emma a link to this thread so she can see all the cuteness at once.”

GoFundMe has been set up to help cover the Emma’s medical expenses.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Facebook post has more than 8,000 shares, 14,000 reactions and 71,000 comments.

WITI says you can also share your dog pictures with Emma at:

Emma Mertens

P.O. Box 230

Hartland, WI 53209