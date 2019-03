× Fire crews on scene of “fully involved” house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters are on the scene of a “fully involved” house fire at SW 44th and May Thursday evening.

The fire chief says this is a one-story structure and scanner traffic tells us it is fully involved, meaning fire, heat and smoke in a structure are so widespread that internal access must wait until fire streams can be applied.

Firefighters’ search of the home found no victims.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.