First Lady Melania Trump to visit Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – The Office of the First Lady is today announcing Mrs. Trump will visit Tulsa on Monday, March 4 to promote the three pillars of her initiative Be Best, which includes the well-being of children, online safety, and opioid abuse.

This is part of a three-state tour to Oklahoma, Washington state, and Nevada.

On Monday, the First Lady will travel to Tulsa to visit “an award-winning elementary school that focuses on incorporating character education throughout its curriculum,” according to a White House press release.

“Whether it is social media and technology or drug and alcohol abuse, children in our country and around the world are faced with many challenges,” stated First Lady Melania Trump. “Through Be Best I will continue to shine a spotlight on the well-being programs that provide children the tools and skills required for emotional, social and physical well-being and promote successful organizations, programs, and people who are helping children overcome some of the issues they face while growing up in the modern world.”

Mrs. Trump will visit a tech company in Seattle, Washington and participate in an opioid town hall meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada.