Highways, interstates improve across the state; slick spots still possible

OKLAHOMA – Roadways across the state have improved following winter weather on Wednesday that caused slick spots.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, highways and interstates are improving in the western part of the state.

ODOT officials say slick areas include I-35, I-44 and I-40 on the outskirts of the Oklahoma City metro.

Crews are treating highways and bridges and will continue to treat them across the state as needed.