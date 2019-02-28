“I lost everything,” Man’s lifelong Nicoma Park home destroyed in fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NICOMA PARK, Okla. – Massive flames destroyed a man’s lifelong home early Thursday morning.

"Basically, I lost everything. Lost my garage, house, tools, cars,” Elwood Selvidge told News 4. "We got out. We had some, two dogs and a cat got burned up.”

Selvidge and his family are OK, but the massive flames that kept intensifying were a hard sight to see because Selvidge said he’s lived in that home since he was in elementary school.

"Getting too old to start over again. But, gotta do what I gotta do. Do the best I can do anyway,” Selvidge said.

Fire crews from Harrah, OKC, Spencer, Forrest Park and Choctaw rushed to the scene to assist Nicoma Park fire crews and hauled in water due to the lack of fire hydrants in the area and the frigid temperatures.

"Our trucks tend to freeze up with water. So, that's something we're having to keep moving pretty fast and the trucks flowing pretty fast to keep the water from freezing up on us,” Chief TJ Chartney with the Nicoma Park Fire Department said.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the garage.

Selvidge said when he woke up and smelled the smoke, he tried to put the fire out himself while crews were on their way.

"Got a garden hose, tried to put the fire out, but the garden hose just froze. So I couldn't do nothing. I had to wait for the fire department,” he said.

Several hours later, crews got the fire contained.

Selvidge thinks he might know what caused years of memories to burst into flames.

"Fireplace back there, try to keep the dogs warm back there. I don't know if something, I don't know what happened. I don't know if something came loose. We don't know," Selvidge told News 4. "Never dreamed this would ever happen.”

The official cause of the fire is still being investigated.