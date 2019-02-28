× Jason Witten rejoining Cowboys after year as broadcaster

Jason Witten is coming out of retirement and rejoining the Dallas Cowboys after one season as a television analyst.

The 36-year-old Witten says the “fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong.” The Cowboys announced Thursday that the 11-time Pro Bowl tight end had agreed to a one-year contract.

“This team has a great group of rising young stars, and I want to help them make a run at a championship,” Witten said. “This was completely my decision, and I am very comfortable with it. I’m looking forward to getting back in the dirt.”

When he retired last May to become the lead analyst for “Monday Night Football,” Witten shared the club record with three others at 15 seasons with Dallas.

“We thank Jason for his many contributions to Monday Night Football and to ESPN over the past year and wish him continued success,” ESPN said in a statement. “We have seen many former coaches and players go into broadcasting before eventually returning to the game they love, so we understand Jason’s desire to return to the Dallas Cowboys.”

ESPN said in the coming weeks, they will determine plans for the next season of Monday Night Football.