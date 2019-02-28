Jersey Mike’s to donate proceeds to Regional Food Bank

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you are craving a sandwich, you can support a great cause next month.

For the ninth consecutive year, 12 Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants in the metro have partnered with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma during the ‘Month of Giving’ fundraising campaign.

Throughout the month of March, Jersey Mike’s customers will be encouraged to make a donation to the food bank’s ‘Food for Kids’ program.

On March 27, metro Jersey Mike’s locations will donate 100 percent of that day’s proceeds to the Regional Food Bank.

“Year after year, Jersey Mike’s has remained committed to helping Oklahoma children receive the nutritious meals they need to thrive,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “We are very grateful for their ongoing generosity and dedication to fighting hunger in Oklahoma.”

Last year, metro Jersey Mike’s locations shattered their record for donations by raising more than $74,000. In six years of donations, the stores have raised more than $364,000 for the Food for Kids Programs.