LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Lauren Daigle, winner of Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for 'You Say', and Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for 'Look Up Child', poses in the press room during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Lauren Daigle’s world tour to make stop in Tulsa this fall
TULSA, Okla. – A chart-topping Christian singer/songwriter is bringing her world tour to Tulsa this fall.
The BOK Center announced Lauren Daigle’s “Look Up Child World Tour” is set for October 4.
The performance is at 7 p.m., and doors open at 6 p.m.
According to the BOK Center, tickets start at $25.50 and go on sale March 1 at 10 a.m.