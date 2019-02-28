× Lauren Daigle’s world tour to make stop in Tulsa this fall

TULSA, Okla. – A chart-topping Christian singer/songwriter is bringing her world tour to Tulsa this fall.

The BOK Center announced Lauren Daigle’s “Look Up Child World Tour” is set for October 4.

The performance is at 7 p.m., and doors open at 6 p.m.

According to the BOK Center, tickets start at $25.50 and go on sale March 1 at 10 a.m.

