Little Caesars warning customers of fraudulent coupon

Little Caesars Pizza is warning customers of a fraudulent coupon that is circulating.

The pizza chain says the coupon states “Little Caesars is rewarding everyone with 3 free large pizza coupon on their 60th anniversary.”

This coupon was not generated or distributed by Little Caesars, chain officials said on Facebook.

“We are monitoring the situation and diligently working to resolve this issue. We recommend that you do not click through to the coupon, as it may download a virus on your computer or device. Thank you.”