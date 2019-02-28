MIO: Ranch mac n’ cheese recipe

OKLAHOMA CITY – Who doesn’t love a good comfort food?

Now, you can make a delicious treat while using local brands.

Ingredients:

4 cups elbow macaroni, cooked according to package details

1 1/2 cups Hiland cheddar cheese, grated

1 1/2 cups Hiland monterey jack cheese, grated

1/2 cup Hiland 2% milk

1/2 cup bottled ranch dressing

1 cup freshly grated parmesan or asiago cheese

1/2 cup plain dry bread crumbs

4 tsp. Hiland butter.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease a large casserole dish. Combine milk and Ranch dressing; pour 2 tbsp. of this mixture into bottom of casserole dish. Lightly toss cooked macaroni, cheddar, Monterey Jack cheese, and remaining Ranch mixture in casserole dish. Top with grated Parmesan or Asiago, and bread crumbs; dot with butter. Bake, uncovered, for 25 to 30 minutes, or until hot and bubbly. Enjoy!