Nicoma Park home a total loss following fire

Posted 5:59 am, February 28, 2019, by , Updated at 06:23AM, February 28, 2019

A home in Nicoma Park caught fire the morning of February 28.

NICOMA PARK, Okla. – A home in Nicoma Park was destroyed after it caught fire overnight.

Emergency crews responded to the home near NE 23rd and Westminster at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday after the homeowner called 911 about a garage fire.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames and had to shuttle water in.

Several fire departments responded to the scene to work the fire.

There have been no reports of any injuries and everyone made it out safely, but officials say they lost two dogs and a cat.

Fire officials say blaze may have started from a fireplace in the garage, however they are still investigating.

The homeowner said he has lived in the home for at least 40 years.

