Oklahoma-based company creates first-of-its-kind banner poles to honor OKC bombing victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Pelco, a long time Oklahoma-based company, are manufacturing banner poles to honor each of the 168 persons killed in the bombing.

Pelco has been a Marathon partner for nearly a decade.

"The owners of Pelco Products have always been passionate about the Memorial Marathon," said Kennith George, manager of New Product Development at Pelco. "After running the race, they decided that it was a lot bigger event than just a normal race and the company wanted to be a part of it."

Employees company-wide joined in on the project and everyone involved worked to make sure the product was topnotch.

"I’ll never forget, standing in the corral that morning, when the 168 seconds of silence started and everyone got completely silent, it reminded me that that race wasn’t for me," said Angela Stussi, design engineer for Pelco.

The poles are designed to remind the runners why the marathon is being held and bring up the emotions that come with the remembrance.

"Pelco wanted to do more than just build a pole. It’s going to tell a story that maybe we didn’t know before," said Stussi and George.

As you run, or even visit the course race weekend, the poles will remind you why we Run to Remember.

"I think it represents how Oklahomans reacted after the bombing, flexible, able to bend but come back strong."

To sign up for to run or volunteer, click here.