× Oklahoma deputies looking for stolen fire truck

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – A sheriff’s office in northeastern Oklahoma is asking the public to be on the lookout for one of their fire trucks after they say it was stolen.

According to the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, on February 27, the assistant fire chief with the Red Bird Fire Department “opened the door to the fire department and observed two brush rig fire trucks missing.”

Officials say two back doors to the building had been opened to remove the trucks and believe the suspect used force by prying the door open.

The fire department says the trucks are the two-most used vehicles.

Thankfully, the red truck was located in the Council Hill area of Muskogee County, but the white fire truck is still missing.

The white truck is described as a 1997 Ford F-350 and equipment was also on the truck.

If you have any information, call the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124 or 918-485-7799.