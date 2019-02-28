Oklahoma graphic novelist makes Comic Con debut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A local graphic artist is making waves with his latest novel that weaves fantasy and Oklahoma history together into a masterpiece.

The Bobcat graphic novel by James Hostler is a fictional work that contains elements of sci-fi, fantasy and the supernatural wrapped up in a western.

It follows the story of Will Firemaker, a Cherokee Blacksmith living in 1898 Indian Territory. He always thought of his tribe's ancient lore as fairytales, but he soon learns that not everything is as it seems.

Ancient Cherokee mythology is woven into the fictional narrative as well as actual people and events from Oklahoma history.