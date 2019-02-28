Oklahoma man indicted on several child sexual assault charges

SHERMAN, Texas – An Oklahoma man is behind bars after he was indicted on multiple child sexual assault charges.

On Monday, deputies with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48-year-old James Mosley in Sherman, Texas.

According to the indictment, Mosley allegedly assaulted three children who were all under the age of 17.

“I can’t get into specifics about the allegations at this time,” Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith told KTEN. “We don’t want to give out any information that might compromise the integrity of the investigation.”

He was arrested on four counts of sexual assault of a child and three counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.