Pawnee County Undersheriff laid to rest

CLEVELAND, Okla. – A sheriff’s office in northeast Oklahoma today laid to rest one of their own who was killed while on duty.

Pawnee County Undersheriff Monty Johnson was honored during a memorial service on Thursday afternoon in Cleveland.

According to KJRH, the service was held at the Cleveland High School campus, the school from where he graduated from in 1974.

Officials say Johnson was driving on Highway 18, south of Pawnee, when another driver crossed the center line and hit him head-on.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash and the driver’s condition are still under investigation, reports The Cleveland American.

Johnson served the PCSO for 15 years and was a 32nd Degree Mason. He leaves behind wife, Anita, and three adult children, 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

