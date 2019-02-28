Police identify chase suspect, officer involved in NW Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police have identified the chase suspect and officer involved in a shooting Wednesday on the city’s northwest side.

Police said it started just before 12:20 p.m. when officers began chasing the driver of a silver car.

“Officers were trying to find a suspect that was wanted on a homicide warrant. They’d been given information that he was in a silver Malibu vehicle and he was in the area of I-35, 23rd and I-35,” said Oklahoma City Police Department Capt. Bo Mathews.

Police tried to pull the vehicle over near NE 23rd and I-35, however, the suspect, now identified as Jawon Jones, 24, refused to stop, traveling speeds up to 110 miles per hour on I-40.

Jones eventually stopped at an apartment complex near NW 10th and Glade and jumped out of the vehicle.

According to police, Sergeant Dustin Fulton “chased the suspect and saw the suspect had a gun in his hand.”

Jones then turned around to Fulton with the gun in his hand, police said. Fulton fired one shot, but did not hit Jones.

Jones then dropped his gun and was taken into custody.

Matthews said Jones is not the homicide suspect they were originally searching for.

Sergeant Fulton, who has 6.5 years of service, has been placed on paid administrative leave.