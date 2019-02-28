× Police investigating after car shot in motel parking lot

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say they are searching for a suspect accused of shooting at a car in a motel parking lot.

Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to a possible shooting at a Motel 6, located near I-35 and S.E. 44th St.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they learned that the incident started as an argument.

Authorities say a man left the motel and began shooting at an unoccupied car in the parking lot.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The alleged suspect was last seen headed toward a nearby mobile home park.

So far, no arrests have been made.