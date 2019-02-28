Winter Weather Closings and delays

Police investigating after car shot in motel parking lot

Posted 5:26 pm, February 28, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say they are searching for a suspect accused of shooting at a car in a motel parking lot.

Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to a possible shooting at a Motel 6, located near I-35 and S.E. 44th St.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they learned that the incident started as an argument.

Authorities say a man left the motel and began shooting at an unoccupied car in the parking lot.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The alleged suspect was last seen headed toward a nearby mobile home park.

So far, no arrests have been made.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.