× Proposed settlement would raise rates for PSO customers

OKLAHOMA – A proposed settlement between the Public Utility Division of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission and Public Service Company of Oklahoma would raise rates for PSO customers.

According to Matt Skinner with OCC, PSO originally requested an $88 million overall rate increase, which would have resulted in an estimated $7 monthly increase for customers.

However, under the settlement, the overall rate increase would be $46 million; an estimated $2.38 more per month for customers.

The proposed settlement agreement must be approved by the three-member Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

It is not yet known when it will come before commissioners.

Click here if you’d like to read the settlement.