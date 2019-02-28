Residents push back as developer sues city of Edmond after striking down 450-home development

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Residents prepare to take their voices from the planning commission to court as a developer fights for a project.

Moyer 110, LLC/Premium Land Co. owns a 110-acre plot of land just east of Midwest Boulevard between Coffee Creek Road and Covell Road. The developer's plan for that site is 450 homes.

Currently, the area is covered with a remnant forest; one that many of the residents don't want to lose. In November, Edmond's planning commission unanimously voted down that plan, to the delight of residents who have been vocal ever since they found out about the plan there.

"Just on my acre and a half, I’ll have seven houses backing up right to the edge of my property," said resident Vince Parker.

Now that the city struck the plan down, the developer is suing the city, saying they meet the code and therefore cannot be blocked from building.

But Parker and his neighbors now have their own attorney and their own plan to rally together.

"We have decided to actually file a motion to intervene," Parker explained. "What we want to do is come alongside the City of Edmond and have them hear our voices against this developer."

A spokesperson for the City of Edmond said they will not comment on pending litigation. Calls to the developer's attorney were not returned.

Parker maintains that he and his neighbors always knew development would come to the area, and they welcome new homes, but feel that this specific project isn't the right fit.

"They were attempting to out 452 homes on the smallest acreage to get as many homes on this 110 acres that they could," he said. "Increased traffic, with 450 homes, let's say 2 cars in every home, that’s over 800 cars that will be added to get in and out of these neighborhoods."

He adds that such a tightly packed residential neighborhood remove any continuity of communities in the area, where currently, many of the homes sit on more than an acre.

"We were hoping to partner with the developer to come up with a plan, have maybe a 50 or 100 foot buffer, try to retain some of those trees, try to retain some of the forest for preservation," Parker said. "We moved out here for the trees the atmosphere, having a little bit of the country; to have a neighborhood come in like this, it would destroy that."