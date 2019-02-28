State’s new school report cards unveiled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Your child's school report card is back and with some changes.

“For the first time, a real in depth view of the growth that is happening in schools and that’s extra important because we know many of our students are far behind,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Joy Hofmeister.

Gone are the days of the big scarlet letter at the top of the school report. The state is rolling out its new report card system.

“Parents will be engaged with their own student’s information and have ready access to that. But then also they cans ee how schools are performing in their district and the state,” Hofmeister said.

When you look up your child’s school, you will find the first thing listed is “Programs of Excellence,” including whether the school offers fine arts programs and even world languages .

On that same page you will find letter grades for the school’s academic achievement, growth, and also chronic absenteeism.

For example, Classen School of Advanced Studies, in the state’s largest school district, scored an “A” ranking in academic achievement, but a “D” in chronic absenteeism. Overall the school received an “A.”

But Douglass High School, who is in the same district, received an overall grade of “F,” ranking it in the bottom 5% of the state. There are about 90 schools in the bottom 5%. Those schools will receive additional money to help improve their school.

“The lowest 5% performing have already had a call from me and we’ve had conversations to discuss new opportunities to bring additional federal dollars to that school,” Hofmeister said.

The state says they will be rolling out an informational video to help parents understand how to use the new site. That will be available by the end of the week.

