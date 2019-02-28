TripAdvisor names best beaches in U.S.

Recent winter weather across the state, even the country, may have you dreaming of going somewhere warm, so, where should you go?

One of the world’s largest traveling sites is helping you with that by naming the best beaches in the United States.

TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice awards for beaches are based on the quantity and quality of traveler reviews and ratings for beaches gathered during a 12-month period.

The nation’s top beaches include:

Top 5 Travelers’ Choice Beaches in the U.S.:

1. Clearwater Beach – Clearwater, Florida

2. Ka’anapali Beach – Lahaina, Hawaii

3. Panama City Beach – Panama City Beach, Florida

4. Saint Pete Beach – St. Pete Beach, Florida

5. Pensacola Beach – Pensacola Beach, Florida