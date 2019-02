An Oklahoma county music superstar is celebrating her eldest son’s birthday, but she did a twist on the usual ‘Happy Birthday’ song.

In a video posted to Instagram, Carrie Underwood can be seen singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to her son, Isaiah, after breathing in a bit of helium from a balloon.

Isaiah just turned 4-years-old and celebrated with a ‘Muppets Most Wanted’ party.

Underwood and husband Mike Fisher recently welcomed their youngest son, Jacob, to the world last month.