What does the signed permitless carry bill mean for OSBI?

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says law enforcement will have to accept “a new norm” under a bill signed into law allowing permitless carry.

House Bill 2597 passed the Oklahoma Senate on Wednesday afternoon was signed into law by Governor Kevin Stitt hours later. The bill allows for anyone age 21 or over to carry a firearm without a permit. The age requirement for veterans, active duty, and reserve military personnel is 18 or over.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for 39 years. This will be a quite a bit different from what I’ve been used to for the course of my career,” OSBI director Ricky Adams told News 4. “Both training wise for police officers in the field, how they’re going to react and respond to the public is something that they’ll be trained and talked about but public safety will adjust.”

Adams said the exact depth of the impact the bill will have on the agency has yet to be seen, though they will likely have a better idea in the coming months. The bill does not take effect until November 1.

Lawmakers say the agency could stand to lose millions.

“The figure I hear consistently is that licensing in Oklahoma generates about $6 million and about $2 million of that goes to the administration of the program, so that’s going to be a net loss to the state of about $4 million,” Sen. Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City said. “I think anytime you’re looking at revenue to the state, there needs to be some concern about that. I have not heard anyone, any of the proponents indicate to me how they’re going to replace that.”

Speaking with reporters Thursday, Rep. Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston said he has had conversations with OSBI.

“Dealing with the director, he tells me it takes about $1.5 million to operate that so if there is truly a hard cost loss it would be around $4 million,” Rep. Wallace said. “I will tell you I am a permit-carrier myself. Mine expires in 2023. I will be renewing mine. I believe there will be a lot of Oklahomans that will continue to renew theirs and also apply for them. If I’m going to across lines and a state that has that law that you have to be licensed, then I’m going to make sure my license stays current.”