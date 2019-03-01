19-year-old shot during metro home invasion holding on, suspects still unknown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A 19-year-old is still in the hospital nearly two months after he was shot twice by a man who broke into his home. Now his family, and investigators, are desperate to find the person who almost killed him.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on January 9th, while Brett Duncan was home alone on NW 41st St. He heard an alarming, loud noise from downstairs, so he quickly dialed 911 and went downstairs to investigate.

As he looked around the house, he suddenly made eye contact with a stranger at the front door.

"The guy busted the door in the glass, opened it, and ran in," said Brett's sister, Madeline. Brett was stunned, and found himself face to face with the intruder who demanded keys. To what, though? Brett didn't know.

"He's stubborn, so he said 'No,'" Madeline said, "and that's when they shot him."

Shot him once in the neck, and immediately again in the back. Brett fell to the floor, bleeding profusely. He watched the gunman, and the two accomplices (Brett's family found out broke into the back door) escaped in a car.

"He just shot him and left," Madeline said. "Nothing was stolen."

Brett's phone was on Bluetooth mode, and because his hands were covered in blood, he couldn't switch it off to communicate with the 911 operator.

"He told me he laid there and was like, Am I ready to die?" Madeline said.

He wasn't. Brett mustered his strength, covered his bleeding neck with his hand, and walked outside. That's where he met a police officer who was sent to the scene. Brett said as the ambulance was on his way, the officer immediately started asking questions about what the suspects looked like, the vehicle they were driving. When they arrived, EMS rushed him to the emergency room.

"In the ambulance they were like, 'Keep your eyes open. Stay awake,' and that's the last thing he remembered," Madeline said.

For the next several weeks, his family didn't know if he would survive.

"We got sat down on the first day and they pretty much told us he wasn't making it," she said. "So that was hard. A week or two after, they were like, well he has a 50/50 chance."

Brett's sister and mother have barely left his side, there for 13 surgeries so far. Because of the loss of blood, it's unclear what kind of function he'll regain in his right arm.

He's been through a lot," Madeline said. "The doctors keep telling us it's a miracle that he's alive. They're like, 'We don't know how he survived.'"

Brett has needed more than 120 units of blood, so his family is holding a blood drive on March 17th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Metro Group Brokers, 9205 SE 15th St., Midwest City. Loved ones have also started a GoFundMe account to help with Brett's growing medical bills.

Now that his health is improving, his family are hoping someone will come forward with information about the crime that could lead to those responsible.

"My mom and brother aren't going to feel safe without them being caught."