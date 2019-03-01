× 4 employees at Nowata County Jail taken to hospital

NOWATA, Okla. – A jail in northeastern Oklahoma was evacuated over concerns for the inmates and employees.

Around 6 p.m. on Thursday night, a dispatcher at the Nowata County Jail told the undersheriff that she felt dizzy and sick.

Authorities tested the air in the jail and found high levels of carbon monoxide.

In all, 18 inmates were evacuated and taken to the Washington County Jail. The employees were also evacuated, and four of them had to be taken to the emergency room.

Officials say the dispatch center, the jail and the sheriff’s office are all in the same building, so no one can work until the issue is fixed.

The building, which is nearly a century old, does not have carbon monoxide detectors.