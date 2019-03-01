Winter Weather Closings and delays

4 killed in wrong way crash along I-40

Posted 6:07 am, March 1, 2019, by and

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities were called to a tragic crash that claimed the lives of four people early Friday morning.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, emergency crews were called to a head-on accident along eastbound I-40 and Oklahoma City Blvd. early Friday morning.

Troopers tell News 4 that the driver of a pickup merged onto I-40 from Shields and started heading west in the eastbound lanes.

The truck then hit a car head-on.

Investigators say two women in the car were killed, along with the man and the woman in the truck.

News 4 spoke to a witness who stopped to try and help the victims, but it was too late.

At this point, troopers are still investigating why the driver of the truck was heading the wrong way on the interstate.

 

